$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $120.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $120.70 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $469.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $531.17 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $542.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

LSCC stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

