1,924 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,141,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $223.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.