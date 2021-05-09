1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $54,556.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005934 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

