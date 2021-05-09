$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

