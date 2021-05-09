22,740 Shares in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

