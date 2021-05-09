2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.00 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $329,601.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 71,409,713 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

