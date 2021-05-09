$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,581. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $368.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7,654.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,376 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

