4,185 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,185 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 183,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

