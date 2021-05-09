44,432 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Element Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 324,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 2,570,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,122. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

