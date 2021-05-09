5,630 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

