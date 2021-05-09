624 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

FICO opened at $496.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $337.04 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

