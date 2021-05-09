7,707 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

