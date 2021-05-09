772 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $334.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

