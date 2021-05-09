8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE EGHT opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
