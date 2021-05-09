8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EGHT opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.