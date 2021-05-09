$998.68 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $998.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $970.32 million to $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $817.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of SITE opened at $202.98 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $203.50. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

