ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.33.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

