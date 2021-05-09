Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $112,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.