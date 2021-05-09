Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.80. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,033.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 731,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

