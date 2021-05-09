Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

