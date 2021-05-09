Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

