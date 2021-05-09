Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.76

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 8140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

