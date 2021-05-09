adidas AG (ETR:ADS) Receives €292.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €292.08 ($343.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

ADS stock traded up €21.80 ($25.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €280.60 ($330.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,760 shares. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion and a PE ratio of 126.74. adidas has a 12 month low of €189.40 ($222.82) and a 12 month high of €306.80 ($360.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €270.23 and its 200-day moving average is €279.62.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

