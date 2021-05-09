Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

