AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

