AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,164 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,426.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,473.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,406.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.62 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

