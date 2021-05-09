AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 309.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

