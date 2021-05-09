AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

