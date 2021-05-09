AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

