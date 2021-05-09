AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

