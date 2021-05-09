AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.52.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

