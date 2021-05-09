AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

