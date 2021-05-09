Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,664. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

