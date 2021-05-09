Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $60.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,664. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.