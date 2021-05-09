AgJunction (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of AJX stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. AgJunction has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AgJunction Inc develops, sells, and licenses hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer precision guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for off-road markets with application to farming operations, such as tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

