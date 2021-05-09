AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 113,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,903. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 119,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

