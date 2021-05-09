AidCoin Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $4,633.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

