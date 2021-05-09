Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,809. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.