Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 606,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

