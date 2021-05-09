Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €98.37 ($115.73) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.10.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

