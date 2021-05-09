Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,343.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

