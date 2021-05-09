Alan R. Buckwalter III Sells 40,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SCI opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,053,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 206,338 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

