Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00522847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00214138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00242460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004288 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.