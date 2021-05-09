Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown Buys 200,000 Shares

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 200,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281,993 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,019.23.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 30,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Thomas Brown bought 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

Shares of CVE:ANZ opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

