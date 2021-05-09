Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Align Technology by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.