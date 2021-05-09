Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,397 shares of company stock worth $4,379,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

