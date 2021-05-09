AllianceBlock (ALBT) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $106.17 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

