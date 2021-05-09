Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
