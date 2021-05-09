Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.