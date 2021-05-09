Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alliant Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

