Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

