Allworth Financial LP Has $81,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 758.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

